Telangana Focus On Districts Neighbouring Maharashtra, Karnataka

Telangana Health minister Eatala Rajender on Thursday held a meeting with the superintendents of teaching hospitals under the Director of Medical Education (DME) and hospitals under Telangana Vaidya Vidhan Parishad (TVVP). Eatala said that it was a very critical time for Telangana State with a huge spike in the number of Covid-19 cases. He instructed health and all the other departments to ensure timely medicare to infected patients.

Interacting with DME and TVVP, Eatala asked the health officials to ensure that there were sufficient stocks and supply of vital medical equipment like PPE kits, Remdesivir, N95 masks, liquid oxygen tanks, and bulk stock supply of medical oxygen cylinders in hospitals. He also asked them to make sure that patients were not put to any hardships

Later, Eatala held a video conference with all the District Medical and Health Officers in Telangana. He said to prevent the spread of Covid-19 cases, the role of field level workers is paramount. The Telangana minister directed DM & HOs of regions that share boundaries with neighbouring States Maharashtra and Karnataka to take extra care and precautions to prevent the spread of disease. Also, he made it clear that there would be no lockdown in the State.