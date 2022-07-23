Telangana Floods Review: CS Somesh Kumar Holds De-briefing Session for Central Team 

Hyderabad: Days after a high power committee of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) toured Telangana to assess the damage caused by torrential rains, the state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Saturday held a de-briefing session for the Central team.

The Chief Secretary thanked the central team for visiting the state and inspecting the damage caused to irrigation projects, roads and damage caused to various departments. The Central team returned to the state capital on Friday night.

After reviewing the damage caused due to floods and the relief measures undertaken by the state disaster management, the central team complimented the District administration, state government, NDRF teams, Indian Air Force, Army teams for their coordinated efforts which have resulted in minimal loss of life in spite of heavy rains and floods.

Earlie, the Central teams also held a meeting with secretary disaster management Rahul Bojja and reviewed the situation in the state.

The inter-ministerial central team led by Union Home Ministry Joint Secretary Sourav Ray, who came to Hyderabad on Wednesday, had toured the flood-affected districts of the state on Thursday and Friday.

One of the teams of inter-ministerial central team members visited Nizamabad, Nirmal and Adilabad districts while the other team visited Jaishankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts to assess the damage caused by floods.

The officials of the inter-ministerial central team toured several flood-ravaged villages to have first hand information about the situation. Union Home department joint secretary Saurav Ray, Dy Secretary P Parthiban, Director K Manoharan, Ramesh Kumar, Deep Shekar, Shiv Kumar Kushwaha, A Krishna Prasad were part of the central delegation.

