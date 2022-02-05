Telangana: First BJP MP In Lok Sabha Janga Reddy No More

Veteran BJP leader and former MP Chandupatla Janga Reddy breathed his last on Saturday morning. He had defeated former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao from the Hanumakonda Lok Sabha constituency in 1984 general elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his Twitter and said that Janga Reddy devoted his life to public service. Modi further stated that he spoke to his son and expressed condolences.

Shri C Janga Reddy Garu was an effective voice for the BJP at a very critical phase of the Party’s trajectory. Spoke to his son and expressed condolences. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 5, 2022

He was born on November 18, 1935. He started his political career as a Jan Sangh worker and took an active part in the Telangana Satyagraha Movement. He was a member of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly during 1967-72, 1978–83 and 1983-84. He served as a Member of Parliament in the 8th Lok Sabha in 1984.

