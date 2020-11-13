NEW DELHI: In what could be termed as a huge relief for the Telangana fireworks dealers across the state, the Supreme Court on Friday allowed the sale and use of firecrackers in the state in accordance with the order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The Supreme Court issued interim orders based on a plea by the Telangana Fire Workers Dealers Association, which had challenged the Thursday orders of the Telangana High Court banning sale and use of firecrackers in the state. It had sought immediate stay on grounds that their livelihoods will be at stake because of the order.

The court in its interim orders also specified time periods for bursting of crackers - 8pm-10pm on Diwali day.

As per the petitioners, the High Court did not make the Association a party to the case nor did it seek its response. The Association had contended that selling of firecrackers is a "seasonal business for which heavy investments have been made." Based on the High Court order the Telangana Government on Firday morning issued orders directing the ban of sale and use of firecrackers in the state.

Since the apex court will remain shut for Diwali, a special vacation bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and Sanjiv Khanna was set up. The two judge bench also issued notice to opposing parties, returnable on 16 November.

The NGT on Monday banned sale or use of firecrackers in the national capital region from the midnight of 9 November to that of 30 November, Besides Delhi, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Odissa, Rajasthan, Sikkim, and Karnataka have also banned firecrackers.