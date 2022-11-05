Telangana Fire Service Department Visited Maharashtra to Study and Inspect The Fire Evacuation Lift

In light of recent accidents in the state, the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Service Department are taking major steps toward the Fire Safety guidelines to take preventive measures against Evacuation. Considering the infrastructure development and advancement, the fire service department saw the prime significance of Evacuation during fire incidents, especially in high-rise buildings. Telangana state nominated three elite District Fire Officers to visit Maharashtra and study the adequacy of the Fire Evacuation Lift and its applicability to high-rise buildings being constructed in Telangana State.

In recent times Maharashtra state has taken a few major significant steps for the safety of citizens and assets during fire accidents. It has been studied that Fire Evacuation during fire accidents is a vast and highly technical subject. Therefore, considering the emergency and importance Maharashtra’s Energy Department has issued an advisory on the installation of fire evacuation lifts in high-rise buildings having heights of 70m and above with retrospective effect since the 2018 circular. It is a visionary step by Maharashtra State which caught the attention of Telangana State. They have sent their three nominated elite District Fire officers to Mumbai to see the demonstration and specifications of the Fire Evacuation Lift. It was a three-day survey from 2nd Nov to 4th Nov 2022. During their visit, they met the Fire Brigade team of Mumbai and the Energy Department to guard their feedback on Fire Evacuation Lift. They were here to see how the Maharashtra government is implementing this new advisory and how it’s going to help the fire officer to reach higher floors faster and safer.

Telangana’s District Officers said, “In the past couple of years the state has seen infrastructural evolution and advancement. With such changes, the responsibility for people’s safety becomes a pivotal subject for the state. We have been appointed to see the feasibility and importance of the Fire Evacuation Lift to submit the compliance report to the Telangana State Office. As per the instructions of HOD, we have studied the specification of the Fire Evacuation Lift and we do feel it’s beneficial for Fire Officers to reach the higher levels and to protect the citizens. However, we need to review the specifications as per our state norms without compromising safety.”

Dr. Vikram Mehta (fondly known as the Fire Evacuation Man of Maharashtra) said, “For the betterment and safer state we need to adopt a multidisciplinary approach to develop practical interventions to increase the use of fire evacuation lifts in doing so we’ll be able to save so many lives as well as properties. Telangana state is so liberal to acknowledge and appreciate the work of Maharashtra state by sending their Fire Officers to study and inspect the Fire Evacuation Lift. We wish all the states should maintain the safety standards and inspect the significance of Fire Evacuation Lift for the high-rise buildings.”