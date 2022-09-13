Telangana: Fire Accident In Jubilee Hills

A major fire broke out in a company beside Jubilee 800 Pub (reportedly owned by Tollywood Stylish Star Allu Arjun) located at Road No. 36, Jubilee Hills on Tuesday afternoon. According to the reports, the fire broke out on the second and third floor of the building. The fire brigade reached the spot after receiving the information. Two fire engines are pressed to douse the fire. More details are awaited.

800 Jubilee along with several other pubs in the city are in the dock for playing music beyond the stipulated time and the Telangana High Court on Monday directed police commissioners of Hyderabad city, Rachakonda, and Cyberabad to file a report on the action taken against the management of these pubs that were playing music beyond the permitted time - 10 pm - and beyond the permitted decibel levels within two weeks.

