HYDERABAD: Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday said he tested positive for COVID-19 and that he is doing fine.

"On displaying initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got tested and the report came back positive. My health is fine. I request all those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, to please isolate yourself and get the Covid test done," the minister said in a tweet.

Here is the tweet.

On getting initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, I request that all those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get Covid Test done — Harish Rao Thanneeru #StayHome #StaySafe (@trsharish) September 5, 2020

The finance minister met people in his Constituency on September 2 at his Siddipet residence, following which he stopped meeting anyone.

Earlier, Harish Rao had gone into self-quarantine after a personal assistant at his camp office at Siddipet tested positive for the virus. After going into self-quarantine, his samples were sent for COVID-19 test and the report was negative.

Other Telangana ministers had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus and recovered after undergoing treatment.

Telangana recorded 2,511 fresh coronavirus cases and 11 related deaths on Saturday, taking the total infection count in the state to 1.38 lakh.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 305, followed by Rangareddy 184, Nalgonda 170 and Karimnagar 150 districts, a government bulletin said on Friday, providing data as of 8 pm on September 4.

In view of the surge in cases, the government has urged people not to step out, unless absolutely necessary. Public should strictly adhere to safety precautions like wearing face masks and maintaining physical distance.