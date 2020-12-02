Telangana Farmer's Video Plea On Paddy Crops Grabs Govt's Attention

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar responded to a video on Facebook posted by a farmer. He instructed District Collector Hollokeri to buy fine quality paddy from farmers. Kondapalli Sharath from Nandulapalli village in Nennal Mandal shared a video on Facebook and that went viral on social media. Somesh Kumar spoke to Bharathi over the phone and instructed about the procurement of paddy procedure and to create procurement centres for farmers. He promised that the government will purchase paddy from the framers.

However, the Civil Supplies Department bought the paddy from Sharath at Rs 2,000 per quintal on Tuesday. The farmer expressed his gratitude to the government and thanked his friends and social media users for sharing the video. He said he was forced to upload a video as no one was ready to buy the paddy. He shared his experience in farming and offered tips on raising crops. Previously, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) responded to Sharath post on Facebook and ordered the officials to rectify the error.

