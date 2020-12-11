SIDDIPET: A farmer from Telangana got the shock of his life when he found a sum of Rs 473 Crore in his account when he checked his bank account on Thursday. The person in question, Anumula Sanjeeva Reddy, a farmer from Gandhamalla village, Turkapalli mandal in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, was an account holder with the Deccan Grameena Bank in the district. Sanjeeva Reddy had gone to Jagdevpur village in the adjoining Siddipet district for some work on Wednesday. As he was in need of some cash, he went to the local District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) ATM Centre and tried to withdraw some money.

No matter how many times he tried, he could not get cash at the ATM as it was not dispensing the money. Worried, he checked his balance and was shocked too see the amount on the display screen.

The balance showed a figure of Rs 473, 13, 30,000 in the account. Presuming it to be an error in the ATM machine for printing an erroneous receipt, he went to the State Bank Of India (SBI) ATM to check the balance there. To his dismay, he saw the same mind boggling amount in his account.

Unable to figure out as to why he had so much money in his account and why he couldn't withdraw cash, the farmer went to the Deccan Grameena Bank at Bhuvanagiri to speak to the bank officials on Thursday.

When the bank officials were informed about the matter, they checked his account and told that ''his account was frozen'', and that the ATM server was not working. When he showed the ATM receipt, they told him that he had only Rs 4,000 in his account. Perplexed, the farmer returned and the whole issue had become a topic of discussion in his village.