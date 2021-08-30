Telangana Farmers Rejected Kavitha For Lying To Them In Nizamabad

TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy said that TRS is not fulfilling its promises made in 2018 prior to polls. Speaking at a party workers’ meeting from Bodhan held at Kompally, Revanth Reddy said that KCR was provoking the Telugus as he was not able to answer the questions on Dalit Bandhu asked by the Congress party. He said that TRS forgot the promise of re-opening of Nizam sugar factor in Nizamabad.

Revanth Reddy further stated that farmers rejected Kavitha for lying to them in Nizamabad and she tasted defeat as she couldn't keep up her promises made to them. Revanth Reddy added that MP Arvind is cheating the people of Nizamabad in the name of bringing turmeric board to the district. He recalled that Rajiv Rythu Deeksha conducted in Nizamabad became a huge success. He said that Sonia Gandhi appointed him as TPCC Chief and he promised that he will work for the welfare of the people and bring Congress to power.

Revanth Reddy said that they are going to conduct a public meeting in Gajwel and would create awareness amongst the people on the failures of the TRS government.