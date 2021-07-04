Telangana Farmer Falls at TRS MLA's Feet to Save His Land From Grabbers

A farmer fell at MLA Rasamayi Balakishan's feet and pleaded with him to resolve the issue of his land being illegally occupied by land grabbers. The incident occurred on Saturday in Thadikal village in Shankarapatnam Mandal and caused a stir in the Karimnagar district.

When the MLA arrived in Thadikal village for the Palle Pragathi programme, Aedepu Narasaiah, a farmer, fell at the MLA's feet. Narasaiah informed Balakishan that he had purchased 2.15 acres of land in 2010 near Mutharam village in Shankarapatnam Mandal. The government has also given him a new passbook and the Rythu Bandhu. However, some people had threatened me a few months ago.

He presented all the documents pertaining to his land to the MLA and requested that he take the lead in protecting his property.

Balakishan responded quickly and assured the farmer that the problem would be resolved. He told the concerned revenue officials to deal with the situation and take action against those who had illegally encroached on Narasaiah's land.