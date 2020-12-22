Telangana Farmer Attempts Suicide Before Suryapet Collector Over Land Encroachment

SURYAPET: Chappidi Krishnaiah, farmer from Munagala mandal attempted suicide in front of District Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy. He tried to take his own life by consuming pesticides during the Prajavani programme at Suryapet Collectorate on Monday.

The farmer’s land was encroached three years ago and since then he has been fighting for it. The Munagala Tahsildar office employees were not taking his matter seriously and did not do anything to help the farmer.

He went to the Prajavani programme being held at Suryapet and began to explain his problems. Due to the mental pressure and tension that he has been under, for the past three years, he decided to take his own life in front of the Collector.

Collector Reddy took away the pesticide bottle from the farmer’s hand but by that time he consumed enough quantity and fell down unconscious. He was immediately taken to the hospital. He was said to be in critical condition. There has been no further update.

The farmers are facing problems and the officers assigned to address these problems do not pay attention to it.