Telangana Extends Summer Vacation, Private Schools Reopen For Online Classes

The Telangana government has extended the summer holidays for all the schools and DIET colleges till June 20. The Director of School Education issued an order extending the holidays for all schools and District Institute for Education and Training (DIET) colleges, and instructing all heads of departments, regional joint directors of school education for Hyderabad and Warangal, all-district educational officers, and all DIET principals to take appropriate action.

The government had extended the summer holidays till June 15 on May 31. Earlier, due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the state government had announced summer vacations for all schools and junior colleges from April 27 till May 31 and later extended it. However, private and international schools in Telangana have started functioning via online classes for all grades.