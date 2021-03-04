Telangana Exceeds Renewable Energy Target, KTR Credits KCR

Hyderabad: Working President of TRS, Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industry & Commerce, Information Technology, and MLA from Siricilla Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s vision and commitment had facilitated Telangana to exceed the target set on renewable energy sources.

In a tweet on Wednesday, he said: “Proud of our State. Telangana exceeding the target on renewable energy. Hon’ble CM KCR’s vision & commitment to the environment is truly commendable. (sic)”

His tweet was in response to a report shared by a leading news portal, which said that only a handful of the States and Union territories in India were on track to meet their renewable energy targets set for the year 2022.

Only three states have exceeded their targets, namely Telangana, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Karnataka.

According to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, the installed capacity in 2017 in Telangana was 1,286.98 MW and it touched 3,291.25 MW in 2018, moved up to 3,592.09 MW in 2019, and then 3,620.75 MW in 2020.

To know more information on this you can check out this link below where the report for all the states has been provided by Niti Aayog. https://niti.gov.in/sites/default/files/energy/Executive-Summary.pdf