Telangana: Ex Minister's Close Aide Murdered in Khammam

Khammam: Tension prevailed in Theldarupally of Khammam district on Sunday after a leader of the ruling TRS party, Thammineni Krishnaiah was murdered by unidentified persons. He was attacked with sharp-edged weapons in broad daylight when he was at Independence day celebrations. He is said to be a close aide of former minister Tummala Nageshwararao and also a relative of CPM state secretary Thammineni Veerabadhram.

After receiving the information, the police reached the spot and heavy security beefed up in the village to prevent any untoward situation.

Police suspect that political rivalry could be the reason behind the murder.

