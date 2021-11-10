Telangana: Etela Rajender Takes Oath As Huzurabad MLA

Etela Rajender who won in the recently concluded Huzurabad by-polls took oath as an MLA today. Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly elected MLA. He said that he was removed and dismissed from the state cabinet without any reason. He said that after taking the oath as an MLA, he was not allowed to speak at the media point. He further stated that the ruling TRS party has spent Rs. 600 crores in the Huzurabad byelections.

Etela Rajender, the four-time MLA from Huzurabad resigned from the TRS and as an MLA on June 4 as he faced land grabbing allegations. He joined the BJP on June 14 and contested on BJP ticket in Huzurabad bypolls. Gellu Srinivas Yadav, the chief of student wing TRS Vidhyarthi was the TRS candidate in the Huzurabad bypolls. Etela emerged out victorious against Gellu Srinivas Yadav. After winning the bypolls, Etela thanked the people of Huzurabad and said that the people gave the mandate in favour of him.