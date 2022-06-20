Telangana: Etela to Get Key Post In BJP

BJP MLA Etela Rajender met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Sunday. According to reports, Etela will be given a key position ahead of its two-day national executive meeting that is going to be held in Hyderabad on July 2 and 3. It is said that Amit Shah assured a top post to Etela.

BJP national OBC morcha president and Rajya Sabha member K Laxman said that "All the stalwarts of the BJP will be attending the two-day national executive meeting, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda."

The public meeting will be held at Secunderabad Parade Grounds on July 4 evening, soon after the conclusion of the national executive meeting, to be held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre adjacent to Hotel Novotel in Madhapur. The chief ministers of 18 BJP-ruled states, besides all the Union cabinet ministers, all state BJP presidents, and 350 other national delegates will attend the meeting.

According to the sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also visit Andhra Pradesh on July 4, a day after attending the party’s national executive meeting in Hyderabad. He will also take part in the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sita Ramaraju.

