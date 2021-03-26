Telangana Enhances Retirement Age Of Govt Employees, Hikes Pensions of Ex-MLAs

The State Legislative Assembly on Thursday approved the Telangana Public Employment (Regulation of Age of Superannuation (Amendment) Bill enhancing the retirement age for the government employees and teachers from 58 years to 61 years.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao introduced the bill in the Assembly and said that the increase in the retirement age will not have any impact on filling around 50,000 jobs in other departments.

Harish Rao said that “After considering all these aspects, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao gave the promise to enhance the superannuation age limit for the government employees in the State. Accordingly, the age is being increased to utilise the vast experience and services of senior-most government employees."

He further added that the employees will be given promotions and the vacancies coming out of these promotions will be filled soon. He assured that very soon, the notifications for the 50,000 jobs will be issued soon.

In the Assembly, Harish Rao introduced, Pension and Removal of Disqualifications (Amendment) Bill enhancing the pensions of the former legislators. Accordingly, the minimum pension of former legislators was increased from Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 with an upper ceiling of Rs 75,000.

The government is going to increase the expenditure towards the treatment of legislators, former legislators, and their spouses for their ailments. Harish Rao said that many former MLAs and MLCs have been struggling to pay the hospital bills whenever they undergo treatment. It is known that there is a provision to sanction funds higher than the current limit.

The Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen welcomed the government's decision to increase the pension of former legislators. MIM MLA Miraj Hussain said the state government has set an example to others by enhancing pensions to former MLAs. He also lauded the government for enhancing the retirement age of government employees and teachers from 58 to 61 years.