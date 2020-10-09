A 20 year old engineering student was killed in an accident while go-karting on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Thursday. The incident occurred at Hasten Go-Karting located in Gurramguda. According to the police, she has been identified as Sri Varshini, a B.Tech student of a private engineering college in the city.

Going into the details, Kapa Nageswara Rao and Manjula who are from Nizamabad district Kamarapalli Mandal have two children Sri Varshini (21) and Naga Praneeth. After Nageswara Rao's death, Manjula came to Hyderabad and is residing in a rented house in the FCI colony, Vanasthalipuram. Sri Varshini is studying B.Tech 3rd year, CSC Group in a private college. Sri Varshini along with her friends and relatives when to Hasten Go-Karting in Gurramguda.

Sri Varshini and another person were riding the go-kart when her hair got entangled in the rear wheel of the vehicle after the helmet she was wearing came out, resulting in serious head injuries. She was rushed to the hospital immediately. She died on Thursday evening.

Naga Praneeth, the brother of Sri Varshini complained to the police that the accident took place due to the negligence of the owners of the Go-karting. He said that the accident happened due to lack of safety measures.

The management of Go-Karting said that the accident took place as the girl removed her helmet. Kiran who runs the Go-Karting said that, Varshini along with her relatives came to play zone at around 7:30 PM on Wednesday. He further added that they gave her kart only after all precautions have been taken. Varshini took off her helmet and tried for a selfie. Her hair had gotten entangled into the tyre of the kart. Kiran said that they have been running Go-Karting‌ for the last three years, so far no accident has occurred.

Inspector M Mahender Reddy said that Sri Varshini had gone to Hasten Go-Karting along with her friends and relatives. He further added that the woman was wearing a helmet but it seems like it came off midway and her hair got entangled with the tyre of the kart. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she had succumbed to her injuries. Following the freak mishap, the police booked a case of negligence against the management of the play zone and closed the premises as it's license has expired.