Telangana Engineering Colleges to Offer New Courses in Semiconductor Design

Many engineering colleges in the state are set to start providing these courses starting in the academic year 2023–2024 as a result of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) introducing new courses in semiconductor design.

The BTech or BE (Electronics) level will provide one of these courses, VLSI Design and Technology, and the diploma level will offer the other subject, Integrated Circuit (IC) Manufacturing. VLSI is taught to electrical and computer science students in Telangana, however it is not yet available as a specialisation. According to KVK Rao, general secretary of the federation of self-financing technical institutes, "this initiative is in the right track as the central government is trying to generate roughly one lakh semiconductor specialists in this field" (all India).

The Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw introduced these new courses on February 19th. Any college, university, or technical institute that is associated with AICTE may choose to offer these courses, the minister stated during the course's debut.

Department of Education representatives stated that they are prepared to offer the necessary assistance to colleges who wish to offer these courses.

"Till the AICTE releases the approval guidelines, it will be too early for us to arrange these courses. But, we are prepared to offer the colleges any form of assistance, says Navin Mittal, commissioner of, department of technical education.