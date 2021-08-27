Telangana Engineering Colleges May Shut Down Over Lack of Admissions

COVID19 has ruined the education system totally and there is a massive drop in admissions for the academic year 2021-22. Earlier, we mentioned that parents are not showing interest in putting their children in private schools and colleges due to financial crisis. And online classes are also a reason to choose government colleges instead of private institutions.

In an unfortunate turn of events, four engineering colleges have approached the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) seeking permission for progressive closure. A progressive closure means that these colleges will not accept new students for the academic year 2021-22. The existing students in these colleges will continue their studies, and the colleges will cease to exist once the last batch of students has graduated. Last year, a couple of colleges approached JNTU-H management about the closure. The main reason for the management to close their institution is said to be a drop in admissions.

Others were closing their institutions while introducing courses in emerging technologies such as cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, etc.

A total of 228 institutions have requested affiliation with the JNTU-H in academic year 202, including 148 engineering, 73 pharmacy, and 11 standalone colleges.