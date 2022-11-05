Telangana Engineering Colleges to Face Heavy Fines for Overcharging Students, Says AFRC

Hyderabad: The Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (AFRC) has cautioned the private engineering colleges and other institutions of higher education in the state against collecting fee beyond the prescribed limit.

The State Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee has fixed Rs 45,000 as the minimum fee and Rs 1.35 lakh as the outer limit for BTech course in private unaided colleges for 2022-23 to 2024-25. AFRC said the college managements cannot charge more than the prescribed fee in the G.O.Ms. No. 37 and added that the colleges will be penalised if they violate its guidelines on fee structure.

AFRC said if the colleges were found collecting more than the prescribed fee from the students, they will be levied a penalty of Rs 2 lakh against each extra charged fee. In addition to this, the college managements will be required to pay the extra fee collection back to the students.

The regulatory committee expressed its displeasure over the complaints that the applications of students under the B-category or management quota admissions sent by it were not received by the colleges. The committee said it will examine whether the list of candidates sent by it were considered on merit or not. A penalty of Rs 10 lakh will be levied against the college managements if they considered the low merit candidates than those whose applications were forwarded by the committee, it added.

