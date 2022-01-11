Telangana Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy Tests COVID Positive

HYDERABAD: COVID cases are on the rise since the past week with the advent of the third wave and many celebrities, politicians and ministers are falling prey to the virus. After Defence Minister Rajanath Singh declared that he tested positive on Monday, another Minister from the State of Telangana tested COVID positive.

Telangana Energy Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy confirmed that he had mild symptoms of the coronavirus. The Minister said that he is currently undergoing home isolation as per the doctor's instructions and taking treatment. The Minister also requested everyone who has recently come in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested.

Meanwhile, CPI (M) senior leaders Prakash Karat and his wife Brinda Karat have tested positive for COVID-19, as per Party sources stated on Monday. The leaders were in the city to attend the party's Central Committee meeting held from January 7-9. They had fever on Saturday night and tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

Continuing to report a spike in fresh infections, Telangana on Monday reported 1,825 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 6,95,855, while the death toll rose to 4,043 with one more fatality. The state had recorded 1,673 fresh cases on Sunday.The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of fresh cases with 1,042, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (201) district, the bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

