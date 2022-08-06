Opposing the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022, the members of Telangana Electricity Employees’ Joint Action Committee staged a dharna outside the TSSPDCL Headquarters in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The state electricity employees said the bill is aimed at privatisation of electricity distribution. They burnt the copies of the Bill and even threatened to go on a strike if the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 is introduced in Parliament.

The main demand of the agitating employees was that the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 should be withdrawn, which is expected to be introduced during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament on Monday.

The employees of the electricity department also burnt the copies of the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 to register their protest. Accusing the Centre of dictatorial attitude, the JAC leaders said Centre is in a hurry to place the Bill in the Parliament without holding any consultations with the stakeholders.



Also Read: Telangana Congress Faces Turmoil as Two Leaders Resign in Week’s Time

