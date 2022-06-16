Adilabad: As tensions continue to escalate at IIIT Basara with students protesting for appointment of a permanent vice-chancellor and other basic amenities in the campus while braving the rains, Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy urged them to stop their agitation.

She made this request through Twitter on Thursday.

I request the students of IIIT Basara to withdraw their agitation. The Govt is sympathetic to your demands. #IIITBASARA — SabithaReddy (@SabithaindraTRS) June 16, 2022

The Minister had apparently assured that the demands of the students will be addressed shortly. "The students can reach out to the local MLAs, the district collector, and the Education Ministry itself if they face any problems in the institution," the minister said while asking the students to attend classes and focus on their studies,” she said during an emergency meeting held on Wednesday over the students' protest at IIIT Basara.

A meeting was convened today to discuss and resolve the issues facing by students at Basara IIIT. Adl'bad Dist min @IKReddyAllola Garu, Home Min @mahmoodalitrs Garu, MLA Vital Reddy Garu and other concerned officials with the Incharge VC were also part of the meeting @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/4RXvQpnduF — SabithaReddy (@SabithaindraTRS) June 15, 2022

Students were protesting the poor quality of the food and requesting that other basic amenities be improved, as well as the appointment of a permanent vice-chancellor.

Speaking on the demands put forth by the students, the minister said: "All the demands will be addressed shortly." In the meeting, the minister also urged the political leaders not to politicise the students' future and keep education out of politics. "The students can reach out to the local MLAs, the district collector, and the Education Ministry itself if they face any problems in the institution," the minister said while asking the students to attend classes and focus on their studies.

