Telangana Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Monday held a review meeting with the education department officials regarding the preparation to ensure smooth conduct of Class 10 examinations in the state. The SSC board exams are scheduled to be held from May 23 to June 1.

The Education Minister directed the officials to install CCTV cameras in the examination centres so that board exams could be conducted in a transparent manner. She also instructed the officials to not allow the invigilators and other staff in the examination centres with mobiles and other electronic devices.



Sabitha Indra Reddy emphasised that no errors or ambiguous questions should be printed in the question papers. Over five lakh students are expected to appear for the SSC exams. The minister said arrangements should be made in a planned manner so that students writing the exams do not face any inconvenience.

A separate control room will be set up in the Office of Commissioner And Directorate Of School Education to deal with any issue during the conduct of the exams. The phone numbers of the District Education Officers (DEOs) and Mandal Education Officers (MEOs) will be displayed outside the examination centres so the students writing the exams could seek help if they face any inconvenience while entering the exam halls.

The hall tickets of the students appearing for the Class 10 exams have been dispatched to the respective schools. The students are advised to reach out to their school management to get their hall tickets.

The Education minister has instructed the officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the examination centres. The District collectors have been directed to take necessary steps to arrange RTC buses so the students can reach the examination centres on time.

Keeping in view of the increasing day temperatures, the officials were asked to deploy one Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery (ANM) and one ASHA health worker at each examination centre. The health workers will supply ORS packets and necessary medicines to the students to avoid dehydration during exams. The education department officials have been instructed to inspect the drinking water, furniture availability, electricity supply and toilet facilities at all the examination centres and if the centre lacks any facility, they should arrange it soon.

