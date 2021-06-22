Telangana Education Minister Officially Announces School, Colleges Reopening Date

Telangana Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy conducted a meeting with the officials on Monday to prepare a strategy for the reopening of educational institutions from July 1. On June 19th, the state cabinet had announced that the educational institutions in the state will start from July 1st. The classes for students of 8, 9 and 10 grade will start from July 1st and the timings - 9:30 am to 3:30 pm. The classes for 6th and 7th grade will start from July 20th and classes for 3rd ,4th and 5th grades will start from August 16th. The minister said that the teachers should attend schools from June 25.

Sabita Indra Reddy stressed on the point that fees should be taken as per GO 46 for this academic year as well. She further added that a meeting with the management of private educational institutions would be held in one or two days. She said that the decision on how to conduct inter classes would be announced after talking with the welfare ministers.

She also stated that the vaccination process has been started for the teachers. Sabita Indra Reddy will meet the ministers - Koppula, Satyavathi Rathod and Gangula Kamalakar soon. The minister said that degree and PG students should return to physical classrooms from July 1st. There is an ambiguity in the case of the residential schools.

The education department has sent proposals to include teachers under risk takers and also to vaccinate students above 18 years of age. Sabita Indra Reddy said that the CM KCR has directed the managements of all the private schools to not to increase the fee in this academic year as well and should collect only tuition fee. Sabita Indra Reddy said that exams for Diploma, Degree, Engineering and PG Final year should be completed from July 1st to 31st.