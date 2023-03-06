Telangana Education Minister Meet With Private Colleges Heads Today

Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy has called a meeting with heads of private intermediate colleges in the city on Monday, following the suicide by students. Over 14 colleges have been asked to attend the meeting at Dr Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resource Development Institute, Jubilee Hills at 4 pm.

The education department said it is determined to fix the system. Last week, a first year student from Chaitanya Junior College at Narsingi died by hanging himself in the classroom and his family members accused the college management of harassment for their child's extreme step.

