HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has taken a crucial decision on conducting SSC examinations in the state. Following the Telangana High Court verdict on Saturday, Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy has announced the postponement of 10th class examinations after deliberating on the Chief Minister's decision with the officials. With this, the examinations supposed to be conducted from June 8 stand postponed across the state, for the second time.

The Telangana High Court earlier in the day directed the state government to conduct exams as per schedule across the state except in the districts of Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy that fall under the GHMC limits as they are worst affected by coronavirus. However, the state government, which was prepared to conduct the examinations all across the state including the GHMC limits, was not satisfied with the high court's verdict.

In view of the complexities involved in conducting the examinations at different times, the state government tilted in favour of postponing them across the state. The government was of the view that holding examinations at two different times would throw up a lot of problems.

After deliberations, the government has decided to conduct exams at one go in the state once the COVID-19 situation comes under control. The government has announced the postponement of exams so that students do not suffer as the coronavirus cases in the state are on the rise.

Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indrareddy later said that the government would announce its next decision after holding a meeting with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhara Rao on the strategy to be followed in conducting the examinations.

