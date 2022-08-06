Telangana: ED Issues Notices To Three MLAs In Chikoti Praveen Case

The Enforcement Directorate has recovered the WhatsApp chats of casino dealer Chikoti Praveen Kumar with three MLAs and a Minister from Telangana. The decision on whether to issue ED notices to three public representatives or not will be decided soon. According to the reports, the politicians and their kin visited the casino events organised by Chikoti Praveen Kumar in Nepal and other countries.

It is all known knowledge that ED conducted raids on Chikoti Praveen Kumar's residence on July 29, on suspicion of his involvement in hawala money transactions.

ED also conducted searches at his farmhouse where the authorities found a python, mongoose, iguanas, monitor lizards, ostrich, horses, swans, ducks, parrots, pigeons and rare varieties of big spiders, besides dogs, cows, and buffaloes. "Around 20 of them were imported from other countries. He has been maintaining them well and taking good care of them. We could not find anything illegal," J Hema, deputy forest range officer of Kandukuru range said.

