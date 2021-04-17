Telangana: EC Strips Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party Of Glass Tumbler Symbol

Janasena Party (glass tumbler), Indian Praja Party (whistle), Marxist Community Party of India United (gas cylinder), Hindustan Janata Party (coconut farm), and India Praja Bandu Party (trumpet) have lost their symbols as they failed to contest at least 10 percent of the total 150 wards in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

The Jana Sena president in a letter to the Election Commission explained that Jana Sena withdrew from the GHMC poll contest as they had formed an alliance with the BJP.

The Jana Sena chief urged the EC to continue the party's common symbol as the party had decided to contest in the upcoming Greater Warangal and Khammam Municipal corporation polls. However, the EC didn't find Jana Sena's explanation satisfactory. As a result, Jana Sena has lost its common symbol and forfeited the deposit amount and is not eligible to apply afresh for a common symbol for a period of five years ending November 18, 2025. An order to this effect was issued by the Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) on Friday.