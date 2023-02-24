Telangana EAMCET 2023 Notification Schedule Released

Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) released TS-EAMCET 2023 notification schedule on Friday.

The exam will be conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTUH) on behalf of TSCHE.

The notification will be issued on February 28 and the submission of online applications will begin on March 3.



According to the press release from the state council of higher education, the last date for the submission of online applications without late fee on April 10.

The edit option of submitted appliaction will available for the aspirants from April 12 to 14. Candidates can downlaod halltickets from April 30.

The exam for Engineering stream will be conducted from May 7 to 9 and for the Agriculture and Medical stream will be conducted on May 10 and 11.

