Telangana Eamcet 2021 Dates Announced, Check TS EAMCET Schedule

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 is going to be conducted from August 4th to 10th. The TS EAMCET engineering stream is going to be conducted from August 4,5 and 6 whereas agriculture and medical stream will be held on August 9th and 10th.

TS ECET is scheduled to take place on August 3rd while the Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test will be conducted from August 11 to 14. The Polytechnic Common Entrance Test is going to take place on July 17th. ICET is scheduled to take place on August 19th and 20th. LAWCET exam is going to take place on August 23 and EdCET on August 24th and 25th.

The Telangana government has decided to resume classes in offline mode in all educational institutions from July 1. The Cabinet has instructed the Education Department of Telangana to reopen all educational institutions including schools and colleges in the state with full preparedness. Classes are going to start for the students from July 1.