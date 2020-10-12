There have been minor changes in the EAMCET 2020 counselling schedule. The counselling dates have already been changed as the government has not yet approved the newly introduced courses in the engineering stream and the process of issuing university affiliation to the colleges has also been slow. According to the already announced schedule, the online registration and slot booking process should have been started from 9th of this month and the web options process should start from Monday (12th of this month)

The process of web options has been postponed for a week due to a delay in the affiliation process to the colleges. The authorities have made changes in the website so that the students will be able to give web options from 18th of this month and options can be given till 22nd of this month. The seat allotment will be completed on the 24th of this month and after that students can't change their options. Students who have secured seats must complete self-reporting and tuition fee payment process at the college by the 28th of this month.

There are 1,10,873 seats in B.Tech courses in 201 engineering colleges in the state. The colleges that have completed the affiliation process will take part in counselling. In fact, the affiliation process should have been completed by the end of May, after which the names of these colleges will appear in EAMCET counselling. But, the process of affiliations was severely delayed due to the current COVID-19 situation. Although the counselling process is currently underway, the affiliation process is yet to complete. On the other hand, the AICTE has approved the new courses that a few engineering colleges in the state have applied for 2020–21 academic year. With this, 15,690 new seats will be added in B.Tech.

However, these courses and seats have to be approved by the government. In this context, EAMCET officials and other senior officials participated in a meeting chaired by the Special Principal Secretary of Education on Sunday to review the situation. It was decided to postpone the process of web options as affiliation and approvals for new courses are pending. Naveen Mittal, Commissioner of Technical Education and Convener of EAMCET Admissions, has issued the schedule for final phase of counselling.

Online Registration, payment, slot booking - 29.10.2020

Certificate verification - Till 30.10.2020

Options submission - 31.10.2020

Seat allotment - 02.11.2020

Tuition fee payment/ self reporting - 05.11.2020