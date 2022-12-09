Telangana Drugs Inspector Recruitment Notification Out; Check Eligibility

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) released a recruitment notification for 18 vacancies of Drugs Inspector in the Drugs Control Administration department.

Online applications can be submitted from December 16 to January 5, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply in the proforma application which will be made available on the Commission’s website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/.

Candidates must possess a Degree in Pharmacy (OR) Pharmaceutical Science (OR) Pharm.D (OR) Medicine with specialization in Clinical Pharmacology or Microbiology from a University established in India by law.

Exam Fee:

i) Application Processing Fee:- Each applicant must pay Rs. 200 towards Online Application Processing Fee.

ii) Examination Fee:- The applicants have to pay RS. 120/- (Rupees One Hundred and Twenty Only) towards Examination Fee.

However, a) All unemployees are exempted from payment of examination fee, and

b) All Employees of any Government (Central / State / PSUs / Corporations / Other Government Sector) have to pay the prescribed examination fee.