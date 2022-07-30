Telangana: Dozens Of Exotic Animals Found In Chikoti Praveen's Farmhouse In Ranga Reddy

The forest officials conducted raids at Chikoti Praveen's farmhouse located in the Ranga Reddy district on Friday. The officials have found dozens of exotic animals in his farmhouse.

It is all known knowledge that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at various places in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh connected to Chikoti Praveen Kumar and Madhav Reddy over Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violation. The ED also issued notices to Praveen and summoned them to appear before it on Monday and explain the allegations. Reports say that Praveen, with the help of Madhav Reddy, organises high-stakes gambling at casinos in Nepal, Thailand, Indonesia, and Goa, all places where gambling is legal.

