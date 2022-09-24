Telangana: Don't Delay Renewal Of Passport, Says PRO Officials

Are you the one who is planning for studying abroad? Then apply for a passport as soon as possible. The process will be completed in a few days and you will get the passport. If you delay the process of applying for a passport then you will face problems in case of an emergency. The officials in the passport office are saying that the number of applications who are applying for a passport for the first time is on par with those who are applying for renewal, re-issue, and police clearance certificates.

The Passport Regional Office officials said that some of the people neglect to renew their passports despite knowing the expiry date. In the final moment, they would realise and would run behind the officials. Students who are planning to go abroad should take the necessary precautions. Some of the officials are saying that students who are supposed to apply for GRE and TOEFL in two days will ask for passports.

A police clearance certificate is mandatory for those who are going abroad for employment. For this, the applicants are coming at the last minute, says PRO officials. Around 50 candidates come to the regional passport office every day for similar reasons. It is suggested to apply in advance for the passport. More than 3,500 passports are issued daily at the regional passport office in Secunderabad as well at Seva Kendra across the state.

