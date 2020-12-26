Telangana Districts On High Alert After Maoists Entry Detected

TELANGANA: The cops were on high alert after Maoists managed to enter three districts. Bhupalpally, Mulugu and Mahabubabad were put under alert after the officers received insight on Maoist party armed squads making an entry into the above districts.

The squads entered the state after passing the Godavari River. The cops from Bhupalpally and Mulugu districts have spun into action and are now conducting a search operation to track the squad’s movements. Telangana DGP, M Mahender ordered the officers to keep checking on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border.

According to the details received by the police officials, Bade Chokka Rao alias Damodar managed to enter as far as the agency area in Telangana. The police have set up posters and leaflets of Chokka Rao to warn the locals in Mulugu and Bhupalpally districts. To encourage the locals into coming forward and giving information, the police have also kept a reward of 20 lakh rupees.

The police are questioning the locals and requested the tribals to provide them with any information they have. They requested the villagers to come forward with any information on the Maoists.

Kataram DSP Bonala Kishan shared details on the police activities and said that 20 special teams have been assigned with the task of keeping an eye on Maoists movements. The teams are also spreading awareness to the tribals and appealing them to not join the Maoists group.