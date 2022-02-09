Telangana: District Judge Courts In New Districts

Law minister A. Indrakaran Reddy, law secretary A. Santosh Reddy and Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar conducted a review meeting on Tuesday to discuss setting up of district courts on the premises of existing Additional District Judge Courts in the respective district headquarters.

There are nine district courts, including civil and criminal and metropolitan sessions courts and city civil judge courts in Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

The minister said that the state government had already communicated to the Telangana High Court about setting up new district courts in all 23 new district headquarters.

Indrakaran asserted that except Bhupalapally district, additional district courts were already functioning in all the newly-created districts. He said the new district courts would be established on the premises of existing additional district courts soon.

