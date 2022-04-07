This Telangana District Has Most Women Tipplers

Jangam district of Telangana ranked the first position in terms of the number of tipplers with an estimated 60.6 percent of the population consuming liquor,a survey conducted by the Planning Department. Yadadri Bhuvanagiri and Mahabubabad districts are in the second and third positions respectively.

According to the survey, 43.3 percent of the state's population is consuming alcohol, and 22 districts have high alcohol consumption more than average numbers. In Hyderabad Urban, 28 percent of the population is consuming alcohol.

The number of women tipplers also increased in the state. According to the reports, seven women are consuming alcohol for every 100 women. In Medak, 23.8 percent of the women population is consuming alcohol. Asifabad ranks first with 37.7 percent population is chewing tobacco. Nagar Kurnool and Adilabad are in the second and third position respectively.

The report says, 22.3 percent of the people in the state have been addicted to tobacco. Hyderabad has the lowest percentage of tobacco consumption.

