This Telangana District Has Largest Number of Poor People

According to a Niti Aayog report, a total of 13.74 percent of the population in Telangana is poor and it stood in 18th place in the country in the National Multidimensional Poverty Index. The population of the poor is highest in Adilabad, Mahabubnagar, and Nizamabad. According to the reports, the availability of nutrition in Telangana is better than Gujarat, West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.

Here is the list of states and percentage of population deprived of proper nutrition: Gujarat, 41.37 percent, Maharashtra- 36.09 percent, West Bengal - 33.62 percent and Karnataka - 33.56 percent.

The Multidimensional Poverty Index is based on the National Family Health Survey 4, 2014-15, and the National Family Health Survey 5, 2019-20.

Only 4.2 percent of the population in Hyderbad lives in poverty. Adilabad has the largest population living in poverty and it accounts for 27.4 percent, followed by Mahbubnagar (26.11 percent), Nizamabad (21.44 percent), Medak (17.9 percent), and Nalgonda (15.3 percent).

As per the index, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh are the poorest states in India. A total of 51.91 percent population of Bihar is poor. Jharkhand is in second place with 42.16 percent of the poor population and it is followed by 37.79 percent in Uttar Pradesh. In Madhya Pradesh, 36.65 percent of the population is poor and is in fourth place. Meghalaya (32.67 percent) is in the fifth position. Here is the list of states and percentage of poor population - Kerala (0.71 percent), Goa (3.76 percent), Sikkim (3.82 percent), Tamil Nadu (4.89 percent), and Punjab (5.59 percent).