HYDERABAD: Students of diploma courses in Telangana will soon be allowed to exit from the first year and be allowed to pursue Intermediate second year after completing their coursework.

The Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) as part of the multiple entry and exit policy being planned by the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) has sent a proposal to the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) seeking a grant of intermediate first-year equivalency certificate for diploma first-year students.

The exit will be allowed provided students secure stipulated credits allotted in the first year and they will be awarded a certificate with which they can join second-year intermediate.

Stipulation

Another stipulation is that the students who are pursuing three-year diploma courses in engineering programmes will only be allowed to apply for this exit option.

Eligibility

To be eligible for the exit after the first year of the diploma course students have to secure 45 credits out of 50.

This apart, those candidates who secure a total of 45 credits either in the first year, put together in the first and second years, or first, second and third years will also be eligible for the certificate.

Once TS BIE approves this new exit policy will be implemented sources said.

