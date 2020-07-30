Telangana DGP's Son Nitish Gets Married In Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Telangana DGP M Mahender Reddy's son Nitish got married to Vaishnavi in the presence of only close relatives on Wednesday, July 29. This wedding took place in Daspalla hotel at Jubilee Hills area in Hyderabad.

Only a few dignitaries, including the bride and groom's family members, attended the ceremony, which was held with the permission of the Shaikpet Tehsildar, by following all COVID-19 precautionary measures. Along with the bride and groom, family members and guests wore masks and strictly followed physical distancing.

Vaishnavi is the daughter of late P. Rajeshwar Reddy and Manjula.

Meanwhile, Telangana reported 1,764 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths on Wednesday, July 29. With this, the state's coronavirus tally climbed up to 58,908 and the death toll rose to 492.

Currently, there are 14,663 active cases of coronavirus cases in the state even as the bulletin stated that 9,178 patients are undergoing treatment in home quarantine. A total of 842 people were discharged on Wednesday. With this, a total of 43,751 persons were cured of the virus and discharged from various hospitals till date.

