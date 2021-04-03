Telangana Developing Without Centre's Support: KTR in Khammam

Khammam: Telangana IT and Industries Minister KTR and Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar flagged off the bus services at the new RTC bus stand in Khammam.

Speaking on the occasion, KTR said that Telangana had witnessed a lot of developmental activities without any financial support from the central government. The central government failed its promises even after several requests from the Telangana State government in establishing the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) in Hyderabad, setting up Railway Coach Factory at Kazipet and Steel Factory at Bayyaram as promised in AP Reorganisation Act, he said. KTR alleged that the central government was only interested to collect the taxes.

Khammam has seen a lot of developments and growth under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, iterated KTR. He urged the people to stand by the TRS government as they are fulfilling all the promises made to the people of Telangana. KTR promised to sanction three integrated vegetable markets and meat market in Khammam. KTR appreciated Ajay Kumar for having the zeal to develop his district.