Telangana To Develop App To Ensure Ambulance, Police Reach Accurate Mishap Location On Time

Telangana Government is planning to develop an exclusive application that would help the police and ambulance drivers to reach the exact location of an accident spot using GPS technology. As a part of its efforts to reduce the number of deaths in road accidents across the state, the Government is coming up with several road safety initiatives such as rectifying defects in road engineering and installing signboards.

On receiving a distress call, searching for the exact location can be an exasperating experience to police and ambulance drivers. So, the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar convened a meeting with senior officials from Police, Transport, Roads and Buildings, Panchayat Raj and Health Departments and initiatives of developing an app on this basis was made. The main objective behind developing the app is to ensure that police and ambulance drivers including those operating 108 vehicles reach the spot without any confusion about the location and provide timely treatment to the injured, particularly to those critically injured during the golden hour.

An Official told that ‘one of the key aspects of the app is that it would also help the police and driver to rush the injured to the nearest hospital or medical college for proper treatment. If any person calls 100 or 108, the police and ambulance driver will be able to reach the spot directly using GPS technology. On reaching the location, they will also be guided by the app on hospitals nearest to the location. The entire exercise is aimed at reducing fatalities in road accidents’.

The State government was addressing all issues to reduce accidents apart from rectifying road engineering defects on highways. Black spots on highways and other roads have been identified to repair them on priority.

