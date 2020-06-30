HYDERABAD: After Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, now Telangana Deputy Speaker Padma Rao Goud was also infected with the coronavirus. Along with the deputy speaker his two children were also tested positive for coronavirus. They have now been kept under home quarantine in Secunderabad. Family members of Padma Rao said that his health condition is stable.

The Deputy Speaker stays at Takara basthi in the Monda market of Secunderabad. He also organised various programmes to create awareness among the people on coronavirus and was actively involved in the relief activities including distribution of rations and sanitization kits among the poor and frontline workers, during the lockdown period.

In Telangana, already three ruling party MLAs, Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, Nizamabad Urban MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta, and Nizamabad Rural MLA Bajireddy Govardhan have been tested positive for coronavirus.

The number of coronavirus cases are increasing exponentially with each passing day in Telangana. The total number of coronavirus cases in Telangana stood at 15,394. More than 975 patients have been tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. Out of 975 cases reported on Monday, the majority of the cases were from Hyderabad. 40 fresh cases have been reported in Rangareddy, Medchal (20) and two cases recorded in Nalgonda More than 5,580 people have been discharged in Telangana.