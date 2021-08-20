Telangana Degree Paper Leaked Ahead of Satavahana University Semester Exams

Karimanagar: Have degree exams become tougher for students? Are students unable to write tests? Is that why they use any high-tech means to leak the question papers and write the exams? The answer is yes, to put it more simply. The examination paper, for example, surfaced on the students' smartphones at Satavahana University before the exam commenced.

Some students are making inappropriate use of modern technology. The instructors at Karimnagar discovered students looking at the degree question paper on their cell phones, as well as the answers associated with it.

Getting into the details. Satavahana University in Karimnagar commenced examinations for the degree 6th and 4th semesters on the 12th of this month (August). As part of this, the 6th-semester semester exams were to take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and the 4th-semester exams were to take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Students who were supposed to be in the exam hall at the time of the exam began gathering outside the SRR college building at about 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning. They appeared to be reading a question paper. On the other hand, the staff soon realised that the question paper had been leaked onto their smartphones. They immediately reprimanded them, seized their phones, and alerted the university authorities.

The Examinations Department of Satavahana University rushed to the scene almost immediately, confiscating nine cell phones and turning them over to the department's officials. According to reports, a four-person special committee has been entrusted with alerting the Controller of Examinations, Sri Ranga Prasad, and Vice-Chancellor Professor S. Mallesh, to the situation. They indicated that they would take action against the culprits after obtaining the committee's report.