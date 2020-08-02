HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Council For Higher Education (TSCHE) has taken steps to introduce various new courses and new combinations in degree colleges with the aim of creating job and employment opportunities for students. The Commissionerate of Collegiate Education will offer these as BSc Data Science and B.Com Business Analytics courses from this academic year. The course syllabus was designed in collaboration with experts from the fields of computer science, mathematics and statistics as well as industry experts from multinational companies Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Cognizant.

The Commissionerate of Collegiate Education has given permission to conduct BSc Data Science courses in 80 private colleges in the state, tailored to market conditions and current demand. It has taken steps to conduct this course in 26 government degree colleges. Some of the colleges that are introducing these programmes include the Government City College, Government Degree College for Women (Autonomous), Begumpet, Government Degree College, Khairatabad, SRR Government Degree College, Karimnagar and the SR & BGNR Government Degree College, Khammam. Each programme will have 60 seats.

Admissions will be done through the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) and candidates who have merit in the qualifying examination will be allotted a seat.

For students with a science background, Dairy Science, Zoology and Chemistry and Crop Production, Botany and Chemistry combinations will be on offer in the BSc stream. These are aimed at students who have completed a vocational course in the same area at the intermediate level.

BSc Sericulture and BSc Fisheries combinations are being introduced in four more colleges this year. Presently, only two government degree colleges in the state are offering this combination.

BCom Taxation which will be introduced in 27 government degree colleges across the State. The BA Office Management programme which is currently taught at the Government Degree College, Jammikunta is being extended to 21 more government degree colleges in the State.

BA Mathematics along with economics, political science, public administration, History or Economics subjects, is another combination that will be introduced in government degree colleges this year for students who are wanting to appear for various competitive examinations.