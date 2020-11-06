Telangana In Deep Financial Crisis: TJS Chief Kodandaram

Telangana Jana Samithi chief Professor Kodandaram said that Telangana is facing a worst economic crisis and have to walk on a tightrope. He spoke to the media at the party office in Nampally on Thursday and said that the real estate has been completely paralysed. He demanded the Telangana govt to abolish the LRS and revive the real estate sector. He further added that the government should give financial assistance of Rs 7,500 cash along with free ration to every private employee in the state. He also asserted that the government should provide unemployment allowance of Rs 3,016 per month.

Kodandaram also said that not everyone is getting education through online classes and private teachers are facing a lot of problems. He asked the government to respond to his demands and should release the calendar for the academic year 2020-21. He added that the students in the schools should also be given a fee reimbursement. The state government should discuss with the experts and teacher unions regarding the academic year and explore other ways. He said that he will meet the education secretary today.