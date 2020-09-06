The Telangana state government is contemplating to use the central government’s initiative ‘India Cycle4Challenge’ (C4C Challenge) under the smart cities mission by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). A total of 95 cycle-friendly cities across the country have been registered for the challenge, three cities - Hyderabad, Warangal and Karimnagar are from Telangana.

According to the government, the Hyderabad Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (HUMTA) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) are providing the needed technical advice and guidance for implementing the C4C Challenge in GHMC's jurisdiction.

HUMTA and GHMC have chosen the Khairatabad area of Hyderabad which falls under the Central Zone to enforce the C4C challenge. The officials are in talks with Hyderabad Traffic Police to prepare plans for cycle tracks in the central zone of Khairatabad.

The initiative that aims to encourage cycling and the cycle lanes will be implemented in a phased manner that covers a total of 450 kilometres of exclusive tracks running through the city, covering the areas like Cyberabad, Hitec City, Kukatpally, Dilsukhnagar, Charminar, Mehdipatnam, Financial District, Hyderabad Knowledge Center and Kokapet.

The C4C Challenge initiative will be introduced in 2 stages; the first stage will cover setting up of cycle tracks, collecting feedback, and creating awareness followed by scaling up of the strategies given by the 95 cities. The Central Government will then shortlist 11 cities and those cities will be taken to stage-2. A total of Rs.1 crore will be awarded to the shortlisted 11 cities by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the completion of the stage-2 cycle network is expected by May 2021.